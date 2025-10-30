Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga’s Kalia Saia wins courage award after saving toddler at Baywave pool

Ayla Yeoman
Reporter·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Kalia Saia, 10, with her Hato Hone St John Courage in Action Award. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

The 10-year-old who saved a toddler from drowning at Baywave last month has been recognised by Hato Hone St John for her act of heroism.

Tauranga St John staff presented the Courage in Action bravery award to Welcome Bay’s Kalia Saia yesterday in front of her proud family at the

Save