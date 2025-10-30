The unconscious toddler was passed to lifeguards, who managed to revive her at the poolside.

St John rushed her to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

She was able to return home a few days later.

Baywave operator Bay Venues opened a review into the incident.

St John community education support Cathryn Tiley with Kalia Saia at the bravery award ceremony. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

St John community education support Cathryn Tiley said the award was part of the St John in Schools programme, where community educators visit schools across the country to teach children the skills and knowledge to respond to an emergency.

The Courage in Action award was given to acknowledge a child’s courageous act to save someone else.

St John in Schools North Island community education lead Karen Hoskin said, “Without Kalia’s quick actions, calmness, and bravery, there would have been a very different outcome.”

St John in Schools programme North Island community education lead Karen Hoskin with Kalia Saia and her sister Lyssi. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Kalia was presented with a framed certificate and a bright green cape emblazoned with the Courage in Action logo.

Kalia’s actions have also been praised in the community, with several local businesses and services reaching out to recognise her efforts that helped save the toddler’s life.

Kalia was asked to become part of the junior Mount Maunganui surf lifeguarding Nippers programme.

Kalia Saia was asked to become part of the junior Mount Maunganui surf lifeguarding Nippers programme after her brave actions to save the toddler. Photo / Supplied

Her mother Kayla Saia said they had been in touch to say Kalia had what it took to be a future lifeguard.

She was welcomed with a ceremony, where she received her lifeguarding rashie.

The owner of the Diamond Shop in Auckland reached out to say that, as a mum, Kalia’s story “rocked her to her core” and she wanted to make her a small custom piece as a token of appreciation.

Tasman Holiday Parks in Waihī offered the Saia family an apartment for a relaxing weekend getaway.

The Saia family: Kainoa, Levi, Weston, Lyssi, Kalia, Kayla and Chaeon. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Fulton Swim School owner Daniel Fulton offered a lifetime of free swimming lessons for Kalia, and a special honorary position.

“Her courage, quick thinking, and calmness in such a critical moment truly embody the spirit of a hero – and everything we strive to instil through swimming education,” said Fulton.

He said the mission of the business, which operates in several North Island locations, was to “create confident swimmers and safe communities around water”.

He said swimming lessons mattered not only because they taught children how to swim, but they also gave them the skills and confidence to protect themselves and others.

Kalia Saia with her Hato Hone St John Courage in Action hero cape. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

“Kalia’s actions are the perfect example of why learning to swim is about so much more than just strokes and technique – it’s about saving lives.”

Fulton said the swim school was also proud to name her as its first Water Guardians Ambassador, helping to share her story and raise awareness about water safety and the importance of swimming education across New Zealand.

He said they were offering this to Kalia as she perfectly represented what they stood for and he hoped her story would inspire families to make swimming lessons a priority.

First paramedics to the scene of the near drowning at Baywave, Logan Horne and Livia Schischka with the Saia family, Levi, Kainoa, Lyssi, Weston, Kalia, Kayla and Chaeon. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Kalia had a visit from Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford this month, who wrote on Facebook that he had dropped off a letter on behalf of the community and thanked her for her “incredible act of bravery”.

“What an amazing young person. Thank you, Kalia.”

Kalia has also been featured on an episode of the NZ Herald’s Kea Kids News last week, where she described what happened to Mount Maunganui Intermediate School student and Kea Kids reporter Olive Redmayne.

Kalia told Kea Kids she knew something was not right when she saw there were no bubbles rising from the submerged toddler.

She shared a message for the little girl she saved: “I’m proud of her, I hope you’re okay and I believe you’re destined for greatness.”

Kalia’s parents Kayla and Chaeon were still feeling amazed, shocked and very proud of their daughter.

Kalia said she was very grateful for all that she had been given, and she was thinking about becoming a paramedic when she’s older.

Ayla Yeoman is a multimedia journalist based in Tauranga. She grew up in Taupō and studied at the University of Auckland, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in communications and politics and international relations. She has been a journalist since 2022.