Baywave operator Bay Venues opened a review into the incident.
St John community education support Cathryn Tiley said the award was part of the St John in Schools programme, where community educators visit schools across the country to teach children the skills and knowledge to respond to an emergency.
The Courage in Action award was given to acknowledge a child’s courageous act to save someone else.
St John in Schools North Island community education lead Karen Hoskin said, “Without Kalia’s quick actions, calmness, and bravery, there would have been a very different outcome.”
Kalia was presented with a framed certificate and a bright green cape emblazoned with the Courage in Action logo.
Kalia’s actions have also been praised in the community, with several local businesses and services reaching out to recognise her efforts that helped save the toddler’s life.
Kalia was asked to become part of the junior Mount Maunganui surf lifeguarding Nippers programme.
Her mother Kayla Saia said they had been in touch to say Kalia had what it took to be a future lifeguard.
She was welcomed with a ceremony, where she received her lifeguarding rashie.
The owner of the Diamond Shop in Auckland reached out to say that, as a mum, Kalia’s story “rocked her to her core” and she wanted to make her a small custom piece as a token of appreciation.
Fulton said the swim school was also proud to name her as its first Water Guardians Ambassador, helping to share her story and raise awareness about water safety and the importance of swimming education across New Zealand.
He said they were offering this to Kalia as she perfectly represented what they stood for and he hoped her story would inspire families to make swimming lessons a priority.
Kalia had a visit from Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford this month, who wrote on Facebook that he had dropped off a letter on behalf of the community and thanked her for her “incredible act of bravery”.
“What an amazing young person. Thank you, Kalia.”
Kalia has also been featured on an episode of the NZ Herald’s Kea Kids News last week, where she described what happened to Mount Maunganui Intermediate School student and Kea Kids reporter Olive Redmayne.
Kalia told Kea Kids she knew something was not right when she saw there were no bubbles rising from the submerged toddler.
She shared a message for the little girl she saved: “I’m proud of her, I hope you’re okay and I believe you’re destined for greatness.”
Kalia’s parents Kayla and Chaeon were still feeling amazed, shocked and very proud of their daughter.
Kalia said she was very grateful for all that she had been given, and she was thinking about becoming a paramedic when she’s older.
Ayla Yeoman is a multimedia journalist based in Tauranga. She grew up in Taupō and studied at the University of Auckland, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in communications and politics and international relations. She has been a journalist since 2022.