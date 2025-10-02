Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Child pulled from Baywave wave pool rushed to hospital in critical condition

Ayla Yeoman
Reporter·SunLive·
3 mins to read

A child was pulled unconscious from Baywave's wave pool on Monday.

A child was pulled unconscious from Baywave's wave pool on Monday.

A child was revived by lifeguards and rushed to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from New Zealand’s biggest wave pool.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at Baywave in Mount Maunganui, a popular spot for school holiday entertainment.

Bay Venues general manager of community facilities Paul Dunphy said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save