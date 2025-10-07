Advertisement
Tauranga 10-year-old rescues drowning toddler at Baywave wave pool

Ayla Yeoman
Reporter·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Kalia Saia, 10, jumped into action when she saw a toddler lying at the bottom of Baywave's busy wave pool.

“She was seconds away. She was grey as concrete.”

This is how Kayla Saia described the 3-year-old girl her daughter rescued from the bottom of a Mount Maunganui pool.

Kalia Saia, 10, has been called a “hero” after her quick-thinking rescue in New Zealand’s biggest wave pool at Baywave

