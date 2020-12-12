Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga's Imbibe bar in liquidation, site's future unknown, $500k could be owed

3 minutes to read

Monarch (2018) Limited - trading as Imbibe Bar and Restaurant - went into liquidation this year. Photo / George Novak

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

The future of the former Imbibe Bar and Restaurant site in Mount Maunganui remains unknown and more than half a million dollars could still be owed to creditors.

Monarch (2018) Limited - trading as Imbibe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.