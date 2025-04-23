She said the trail, which is completely flat, had all ages riding it.

“Our kids enjoy cruising along down the valley. It’s nice and flat for young kids.”

Anita and Chris Cummings with their children Ashton (9) and Fletcher (7). Photo / Brydie Thompson

“K Valley”, as it is often referred to, is packed with history, wildlife and great cycling and walking trails, as well as sites of significance to Ngāi Tamarāwaho.

“The scavenger hunt had activities along the way, like throwing water balloons and eggs without popping them,” said Anita.

“It was a little adventure through the valley to complete the hunt with fun activities for the kids along the way. Our kids won a Māori All Blacks shirt at the spot prizes at the finish too.”

Teams score points on the Great K Valley Cycle Adventure by completing challenges, following a map and solving puzzles. Photo: Simon Beaton.

“This year we have prizes for the best costumed team,” said Tauranga Sunrise Rotary member Michele Beaton.

The dress-up theme for 2025 is “Wildlife”, Beaton said. “So let your imagination go wild. But keeping safety in mind too.”

She said participants will be enjoying some “crazy” games along the way.

“And look out for the friendly Swamp Monster. Extra points will be awarded if you can guess his or her identity.”

Participants in the Great K Valley Cycle Adventure have challenges to complete, including finding 'Swampy'. Photo: Supplied.

Last year former mayor Greg Brownless donned a ghillie suit, becoming “Swampie” the friendly Swamp Monster.

“He did a great job, because we couldn’t guess who he was,” said a participant in the 2024 event.

“It’s very much a family occasion, essentially a scavenger hunt by bike. All the tasks carry points, as will the dress-up competition that we’re adding this year.”

In 2023, more than 200 cyclists took on the adventure. In 2024, more than 40 teams competed, with four to six people per team.

The Puketoromiro Pā which stands towards the southern end of the Kopurererua Valley. Photo: Supplied.

“The event is organised by our Rotary Club of Tauranga Sunrise club’s environment group and is aimed at raising awareness of the historical, ecological, carbon-sink and recreational value of this amazing reserve, the largest urban wetland reserve in New Zealand and possibly in Australasia,” Beaton said.

“There’s also a fundraising side to this, though because we keep ticket prices low to make sure the event is accessible to most, amounts raised have not been huge.”

Anita, Ashton (9), Fletcher (7) and Chris Cummings. Photo/Brydie Thompson.

In previous years, funds raised have gone to the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

“In 2025, we’ll put what we raise towards the Kōpūrererua Valley Rotary Centennial Trust’s annual planting of thousands of native plants,” Beaton said.

“You’ll be helping restore the valley’s original vegetation and the habitat of our native birds, fish and other wildlife as well as a valuable carbon sink.”

Tickets are $40 for a team of up to six people. Beaton said on the day teams can sign in and start their hunt any time between 10am and noon on Sunday, April 27, at the 17th Ave entrance to Kōpūrererua Valley.

“You need to finish by 2pm and prizegiving will begin 2.30pm,” Beaton said.

To register for the Great K Valley Cycle Adventure, visit: https://events.humanitix.com/k-valley-cycle