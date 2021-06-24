Tauranga's Cameron Rd blocked after two-car crash

Scene of the crash on Cameron Rd. Photo / George Novak

Scene of the crash on Cameron Rd. Photo / George Novak

Emergency services are at a two-car crash on Cameron Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash near Maitland St about 11.45am.

Traffic is crawling along Cameron Rd towards Greerton and police car is blocking the southbound lane at the intersection of Pooles and Cameron Rd

A police car is blocking the southbound lane at the intersection of Pooles and Cameron Rd. Photo / Cira Olivier

The road is blocked between Chadwick Rd and Barkes Corner.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to a crash between two cars about 11.45am.

There was one person still in one of the vehicles but not trapped, she said.

Ambulance services are also at the scene.

More to come.</strong>