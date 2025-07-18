The council consulted on the lease proposal in June and received 3527 responses, with half of these from Tauranga residents.
Of those responses, 90% supported speedway staying at the stadium and 10% did not support it.
Mana whenua Ngā Pōtiki opposed the proposal because of concerns about noise, traffic, pollution and the best use of the space.
Their submission favoured the lease not being renewed beyond 2029 and for the land to be used to support whānau wellbeing, youth development, and inclusive community engagement.
Speaking in the meeting’s public forum on Monday, Bay of Plenty Speedway Association vice-president Barry Andrews said the organisation would be investing several millions that would otherwise be a cost to the council.
“There will be next to no impact on Tauranga City ratepayers. Speedway will continue to entertain with its racing, fireworks, and other events.
“Fourteen years of no cost to ratepayers and the council gets the North Stand back complete with repairs, maintenance and upgrades.”
Another speaker, Steve Daniel, told the meeting the speedway’s current location in Mount Maunganui was perfect because it was next to the waste transfer station, sewage treatment plant and businesses that made compost.
“Great for car racing, maybe not so good for open-air sports athletes.
“Baypark certainly means a great deal to me as a hobby, a former place of employment, as a place of memories, and where history was and still is made.
“Now that the lease extension is secured, we’re eager to get under way with proper assessments and planning as soon as possible.
“While there’s still a journey ahead, we’re thrilled to be on the other side of this milestone and ready to focus on delivering those improvements.”
Speedway was at risk of being displaced in 2022 when the commission governing the council had plans to replace the stadium with a multi-use sporting precinct for outdoor netball, track and field athletics and gymnastics.
A new Netball Multisport Centre would include an 800sq m new building estimated to cost about $4m, and 23 new courts – 14 asphalt and nine cushioned, with three to be covered – costing about $9.2m, including toilets and a covered walkway.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.