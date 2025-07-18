“Securing the future of speedway at Baypark until 2039 gives us real certainty and longevity.

“We’re looking forward to building on that for the good of the sport, competitors, and fans alike.”

Under the agreement, Speedway Racing would buy the north stand of 15,600 seats for $1, maintain and upgrade it, while leasing the land from the council through the facilities arm, Bay Venues.

The council would retain ownership of the land and the north stand would be returned to the council at the end of the lease for $1.

Speedway will buy and maintain the curved north stand at Baypark Stadium. Photo / NZME

The council consulted on the lease proposal in June and received 3527 responses, with half of these from Tauranga residents.

Of those responses, 90% supported speedway staying at the stadium and 10% did not support it.

Mana whenua Ngā Pōtiki opposed the proposal because of concerns about noise, traffic, pollution and the best use of the space.

Their submission favoured the lease not being renewed beyond 2029 and for the land to be used to support whānau wellbeing, youth development, and inclusive community engagement.

Bay of Plenty Speedway Association vice president Barry Andrews. Photo / Alisha Evans

Speaking in the meeting’s public forum on Monday, Bay of Plenty Speedway Association vice-president Barry Andrews said the organisation would be investing several millions that would otherwise be a cost to the council.

“There will be next to no impact on Tauranga City ratepayers. Speedway will continue to entertain with its racing, fireworks, and other events.

“Fourteen years of no cost to ratepayers and the council gets the North Stand back complete with repairs, maintenance and upgrades.”

Another speaker, Steve Daniel, told the meeting the speedway’s current location in Mount Maunganui was perfect because it was next to the waste transfer station, sewage treatment plant and businesses that made compost.

“Great for car racing, maybe not so good for open-air sports athletes.

“Baypark certainly means a great deal to me as a hobby, a former place of employment, as a place of memories, and where history was and still is made.

“My desire is to protect the location for its original intended use.”

The 15,000-seat stadium was built in 2001 by former Tauranga MP Bob Clarkson for speedway and rugby, for $24 million. He owned and operated it until 2007 when he sold it to the council for $12m.

Councillor Marten Rozeboom. Photo / David Hall

Councillor Marten Rozeboom said in his view the stadium had not been maintained “sufficiently well”.

There was a group of motoring enthusiasts prepared to spend their own money and do what the council hadn’t done, he said.

“They’ve offered to fix our council’s long-term deficiencies, which I think is kind of embarrassing on behalf of the city to take over an asset and not maintain it.”

He fully supported Speedway Racing taking over the stand and maintaining it.

“Maintaining this for the community to use, for our kids to attend motor events and experience an event that I had when I was growing up, and I loved every minute of it.”

Councillor Rod Taylor encouraged the organisation to grow the number of the events they had each year to get maximum use of the stadium.

He asked speedway to take Ngā Pōtiki “very seriously” as a partner because they could add value to what speedway would do at the site.

Baypark Speedway manager Melissa Webb. Photo / Alisha Evans

Webb told Local Democracy Reporting the aim was to work with Ngā Pōtiki.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with Ngā Pōtiki and developing a positive, healthy relationship moving forward.”

She said speedway was working through the details and costs of the work required.

“Now that the lease extension is secured, we’re eager to get under way with proper assessments and planning as soon as possible.

“While there’s still a journey ahead, we’re thrilled to be on the other side of this milestone and ready to focus on delivering those improvements.”

Speedway was at risk of being displaced in 2022 when the commission governing the council had plans to replace the stadium with a multi-use sporting precinct for outdoor netball, track and field athletics and gymnastics.

A protest was held and a “Hands Off Baypark Speedway” campaign was launched.

There was also the threat of legal action if an agreement about speedway was not reached.

In September 2023, the plans were changed to keep the stadium and pits and allow speedway to retain its current lease until 2029.

Meanwhile, councillors on Monday agreed to netball’s relocation from Mount Maunganui’s Blake Park to Baypark.

A new Netball Multisport Centre would include an 800sq m new building estimated to cost about $4m, and 23 new courts – 14 asphalt and nine cushioned, with three to be covered – costing about $9.2m, including toilets and a covered walkway.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.