Tauranga's Bay Dreams sees 'one of the best behaved crowds'

Organiser of Tauranga's Bay Dreams says yesterday's festival-goers were one of the "best behaved" crowds they'd ever had. Photo / George Novak

Many people would think a crowd of 20,000 could cause nothing but chaos.

But the organiser of Tauranga's Bay Dreams says yesterday's festival-goers were one of the "best behaved" crowds they'd ever had.

Thousands flocked to Trustpower's Baypark in Mount Maunganui to see popular acts including Peking Duk, Sub Focus and New Zealand icon Dave Dobbyn at one of summer's biggest music festivals.

Festival-goers were kitted out in ponchos as the rain fell but this did not dampen the spirits of many with the atmosphere being described as "buoyant".

Bay Dreams director Pato Alvarez said the day had been "amazing" with everyone loving it and having "the time of their life".

He said the festival had sold out to 20,000 "happy" punters and although the weather was not good to start with, it had not stopped the crowds from enjoying themselves.

It had been "one of the best-behaved crowds" he had seen in a long time, he said.

There were no arrests or calls for disorder at the festival or in relation to it, a police spokeswoman said.

She said it went well with "few issues".

Roads surrounding the venue had been congested throughout the day, even as many festival-goers made their way in on foot.

People were breathalysed on entry and some had to wait an hour to sober up before being allowed in.