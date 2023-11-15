Road pricing is an option being considered for Tauranga's main arterial routes, prompting concern and opposition from residents who could be trapped by priced roads. Photos / Alex Cairns, supplied

A congestion-busting idea to toll many of Tauranga’s main arterial routes has been labelled “ludicrous” and “unfair” by people who could be forced to pay more to drive to the supermarket.

Others worry it would push the cost of living higher and one business owner says it might prompt him to move.

In one scenario of how a variable road-pricing idea being considered by Tauranga City Council might work, commuting between the CBD and Pāpāmoa in peak hours five days a week could cost more than $2400 a year.

A council commissioner, however, says that example was “illustrative” and the council was only seeking feedback on whether it should further investigate the potential issues and benefits of the “SmartTrip” road-pricing idea.

It comes as Auckland Council considers congestion charging, which Mayor Wayne Brown suggested could involve paying $5 per trip to use some of the city’s busiest motorways in rush hours

Variable road pricing in Tauranga

Tauranga was looking at a variable road-pricing system, with a report presented to its council suggesting a system of access and distance-based charges for using certain roads in and out of the city centre could be a potential solution to traffic congestion.

It would have more than 100 entry and exit points, require up to 100 cameras and would first need a law change to take effect.

Priced roads included State Highway 2 and SH29A, plus local roads such as Turret Rd.

The report gave an example of charging $2 per use of a priced road, plus 15 cents per kilometre travelled. Trucks would pay $5 per access and 38c per kilometre. Charges would vary depending on the day of the week, time and traffic.

A road pricing concept, illustrating how vehicles could be charged for using certain roads in Tauranga, is the subject of an AA survey.

This would replace the existing tolls on Takitimu Drive and the Tauranga Eastern Link – which generated $9.9m and $8.7m respectively in gross toll revenue in 2020/21 – and a potential future toll on the Takitimu North Link.

The report, prepared by consultants Beca, suggested variable road charging could generate $88m in 2035 and $158m by 2048. This money could go towards transport network improvements.

It predicted a 4 per cent increase in traffic (vehicular kilometres travelled) on non-priced roads. and a 6 per cent decrease on priced roads, meaning a 20 per cent drop in time spent stuck in congestion.

Carbon emissions were expected to drop 5 per cent and there was a potential 6 per cent increase in people switching to public transport or cycling.

An average of about 60,000 car, bus, and bike journeys are made throughout the Western Bay of Plenty subregion each weekday.

The report stated the scheme could raise social equality concerns as tolls “may disproportionately affect lower-income drivers”.

It acknowledged “uncertainty” in modelling and how drivers would respond.

Thousands of AA members oppose idea

More than 4000 Automobile Association (AA) members have responded to a survey about the idea.

Bay of Plenty AA district council chairwoman Stacey Spall said the organisation planned to advocate for its members based on the feedback received.

She said 84 per cent were strongly or mostly opposed to road pricing and only 5.4 per cent mostly or strongly in favour.

A congested morning on Turret Rd in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

“Most of our members - nearly 60 per cent - have also confirmed they couldn’t avoid these charges in their regular lives.”

Residents of Ōhauiti, Maungatapu and Welcome Bay do not have a supermarket in their suburb and the example suggested they could have no non-priced route to one in Tauranga, with Turret Rd and State Highway 29A priced.

Pricing Hewletts Rd would mean anyone travelling between Tauranga and Mount Maunganui or Pāpāmoa would have to pay.

If the example pricing was adopted, travelling from Pāpāmoa to the CBD, 17.8km, and back in peak hours five days a week would cost at least $2428.40 a year.

What locals think

Ōhauiti resident Kerrie Maddox said she used the potentially priced roads daily to run errands and take her dogs to parks for walks.

Maddox said her nearest supermarkets were in Greerton, Tauriko, or Fraser Cove and she would have to pay to drive to any of them.

The 64-year-old said her biggest concern about road pricing was its potential impact on the cost of living. She expected transport businesses and tradies would have to pass costs on to consumers.

She believed it would “affect everybody”.

“There are people living almost on the breadline now. What are they supposed to do?

“Tauranga is quite an expensive city to live in now, let alone if that happens.”

Ōhauiti resident Kerrie Maddox is concerned about possible road charges in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Welcome Bay resident Christine Hughes said she viewed the road pricing model as “unfair on everybody”.

The budgeting adviser worked from home and was already cautious about how often she drove due to the cost.

“We are already paying heaps in petrol. Why should we have to pay extra for kilometres we are travelling?”

Marcelle Sutton, also from Welcome Bay, said the lack of local facilities could mean “we have no choice but to travel somewhere else”.

Jean-Pierre Joubert, who is from Te Puna and runs Tauranga Gold Exchange in the CBD, said if the idea went ahead as modelled, he would have to move the business.

“It will affect every one of our staff members and all [of] their families.

“There are no alternative routes or adequate public transportation options for most of us past Te Puna.

“Honestly, I would even consider moving away from Tauranga.”

Others told the Bay of Plenty Times the proposal was “ludicrous” with one saying she was “alarmed” because the idea would “disadvantage everyday low and middle-income people going to work, school and living in the community”.

Stephen Selwood responds

Council commissioner Stephen Selwood said concerns about road pricing raised by the residents were among “many issues that need to be addressed”. The council wanted to explore these and “how could SmartTrip make things better for the city”.

He said the make-up of charges on each road would depend on how bad its congestion was and the benefits of a faster trip would need to outweigh the price charged.

Tauranga City Council commissioner Stephen Selwood pictured in an August meeting. Photo / Alex Cairns

On fairness

He said the system would be “fairer” in many ways: It would cost everyone less on average, with visitors and intra-regional freight also paying to use the roads. It was worth investigating if this option could work out better overall for low-to-middle-income families.

“There is no such thing as a free road. You will either pay in petrol excise increases and or serious congestion on the network. SmartTrip would enable us to use our current roads more efficiently and raise money for a better transport system.”

On the cost of living

Without SmartTrip, Selwood predicted congestion would “become much worse”, costing businesses – and their staff – more time and money while driving the cost of living higher and worsening environmental outcomes.

“This will be an enormous, invisible but very real cost on the community.”

On funding

He told the Bay of Plenty Times the council would be keen to hear ideas for alternative ways to solve Tauranga’s traffic problems and raise the necessary infrastructure funding.

Without road pricing, he said the council would not be able to accelerate some major roading projects “in the foreseeable future”.

“Ultimately, it comes down to a choice. Without pricing, petrol prices, rates and taxes will have to increase substantially or everyone will have to put up with ever-increasing congestion across the city.”

The council is seeking public feedback on congestion and whether it should pursue the SmartTrip idea as part of the Long-Term Plan process.

Kiri Gillespie is an assistant news director and a senior journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, specialising in local politics and city issues. She was a finalist for the Voyager Media Awards Regional Journalist of the Year in 2021.

Additional reporting Samantha Motion




























