Totara St is closed. Photo / File

Totara St and Hewletts Rd are being cordoned off after a suspicious item - described as a possible improvised explosive device in one report - was found.

Police said roads were being cordoned off "following the discovery of a suspicious item on Waimarie St".

"Totara Street and Hewletts Road are also being cordoned off while Police assess the situation."

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area for now.

Tauranga City Council's transport operations centre says there is a possibility an improvised explosive device has been located at the Totara St, Waimarie St Container Port.

The council said there were police cordons at the intersections of Totara St and Triton Ave, Totara St and Hewletts Rd and Hewletts Rd and Waimarie St.

Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays and use alternate routes.

A Port of Tauranga spokeswoman said the incident was not inside the port gates.

A reporter on Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2 said police were blocking Totara St.

She said traffic on the highway was very slow.

Container Co NZL on Waimarie St has been contacted for comment.