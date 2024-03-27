Michael John Casey, 40, appeared for sentencing in the Tauranga District Court via audiovisual link. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Michael John Casey, 40, appeared for sentencing in the Tauranga District Court via audiovisual link. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A Tauranga man who helped give a motorist CPR then stole a purse from his car and spent more than $1000 said “saving a life” was the only thing on his mind that day – until “old habits crept back in”.

Michael John Casey made the comments in a handwritten apology letter to his Northland victims released to the Bay of Plenty Times when he appeared before the Tauranga District Court for sentencing yesterday.

The 40-year-old from Gate Pa can be named for the first time after his interim name suppression lapsed.

He earlier pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a car and using stolen bank cards for pecuniary advantage, as well as unrelated charges of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and three drug-related charges.

In his remorse letter, dated Christmas Day, Casey said when he saw Andrew Mckenzie, 67, “near death” he “acted accordingly and gave him CPR, then rushed to the victim’s vehicle to find “a pillow to support his head comfortably.

“Little did I know but old habits crept back in and I took his wife’s wallet.

“I’m not making excuses for my actions, just simply taking ownership … I apologise for what happened that day.”

Casey said he regretted stealing from Andrew and Marion Mckenzie on December 4 after the tourist suffered a medical event and lost consciousness while driving along Te Awanui Drive, near the Harbour Bridge Marina.

“My time in prison is the least I deserve for what I’ve done to you both,” his letter said.

Casey also said he wished “nothing but the best” for the Mckenzies and hoped Andrew had recovered safely.

The court heard Marion had stopped the car and started to perform CPR on Andrew.

Casey stopped and helped remove her husband from their car and helped with CPR until other members of the public came to assist.

Casey then entered the Mckenzies’ car, took a purse that contained several bank cards and told Marion he needed to be somewhere else in a hurry.

He used two stolen cards at three fuel stations, a pharmacy and a vape shop all in Tauranga, with his 10 transactions totalling $1037.94.

When arrested Casey told police he was sorry and this was “an old, bad habit” and the stolen cards were in his wallet.

The driving charges related to a separate incident on April 17.

Lawyer: ’He is not trying to hide away’

Casey’s lawyer Nephi Pukepuke submitted the appropriate prison sentence for all the offences should be 12 months before allowing discounts for his guilty pleas, genuine remorse and rehabilitative prospects outlined in his pre-sentence report.

Pukepuke told Judge Melinda Mason that Casey wanted the court and the media to know that he was “truly and sincerely sorry” for what he did and agreed to pay reparation. He did not seek continued name suppression.

“He is not trying to hide away from what has occurred, and just wants his side of the story known as well.”

Pukepuke told the court this case was “essentially about a good Samaritan who obviously turned the situation sour” by stealing from vulnerable victims.

Pukepuke said Casey was exploring treatment programmes in prison and also looking into residential rehabilitation options on his release.

‘This is your rock bottom,’ says judge

Judge Mason told Casey stealing from the Mckenzies and spending their money was a “low way to treat very vulnerable people“.

The judge said she accepted he had originally acted with good intentions, then saw his opportunity to steal from the Mckenzies.

“I don’t know whether that makes it better or worse, but you have acknowledged the incredibly vulnerable state that the victims were in and you took advantage of it.”

Judge Mason sentenced Casey to 10 months in prison with six months of rehabilitative conditions on release, after discounts for remorse, guilty pleas, willingness to participate in a restorative justice meeting, reparation and rehabilitation prospects, and an uplift for prior convictions.

“I look at your previous convictions and it’s quite clear that you have got a drug habit that you need to address and your previous convictions for dishonesty are relevant.”

“I have read your letter [of apology] and that does seem to show some insight into your behaviour, but really what you need to do is sort yourself out so you don’t do this again.

“Mr Casey, you say this is your rock bottom, prove it and do something about.”

Casey was convicted and discharged on the three drug charges relating to possession of methamphetamine, cannabis and a glass pipe to consume P.

Judge Mason disqualified Casey from driving for three years for the driving offences.

