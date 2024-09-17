Pieces of Molly performing at SmokeFest. Photo / Alec Huisman
Time to practise your head-banging and get ready to rock out at the barbecue and rock music festival Tauranga Smoke.
The new festival will feature an ensemble of well-known all-Kiwi rock bands, barbecue food from local vendors, and a range of drinks.
Richie Davies, SmokeFest owner and director, said the festival had been a hit in Christchurch for the past two years and he was excited to give Bay of Plenty locals a chance to experience the “unique atmosphere and talent of Smoke”.
“We’re looking forward to showcasing the best of Kiwi rock in such a vibrant and beautiful location,” Davies said.