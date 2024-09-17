“Tauranga has such a great community feel, and we’re excited to bring together people who love good music, and good vibes.”

The event takes place on November 23 at Soper Reserve and features headliners Head Like A Hole and Tadpole.

Triple platinum-selling headliners Tadpole are making their return to the stage.

The band’s DJ, DJ Kritikil, said it was a “huge honour” to get invited to play.

“To find out we are headlining as well is so exciting for us because we weren’t even a band eight months ago.

“The fact that the organisers have put their faith in us after being gone for so long is so humbling.”

DJ Kritikil said Tadpole’s energy and passion for performing was stronger than ever and the group could not wait to put on “one heck of a show”.

“It really does mean so much to us as a band,” DJ Kritikil said.

The Dead Circus, Pieces of Molly, and Rehaab will be joining the line-up.

Local barbecue vendors will be supplying delicious meats. Photo / Alec Huisman

A line-up of barbecue vendors will be serving everything from slow-cooked brisket to ribs, and a wide range of drinks including beer, cider, wine, and non-alcoholic options will also be available.

“It’s the perfect way to enjoy a summer day out with friends and family,” Davies said.

Tickets are on sale now at smokefestbbq.flicket.co.nz.







