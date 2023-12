Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Clarke Rd at Te Puna near Tauranga this morning. Photo / File

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash this morning in Te Puna, near Tauranga.

The crash on Clarke Rd was reported shortly after 5.30am, police said in a statement.

The road is closed at the Clarke Rd/State Highway 2 and Clarke Rd/Te Puna Station Rd intersections.

People are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.