Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga road partially closed following crash

The scene of the crash this morning. Photo / Supplied

Hewletts Rd in Tauranga will be partially closed today following a crash overnight.

Police were called to a car that had crashed into a power pole, between Aerodrome Rd and Jean Batten Drive, about 3.15am.

The power pole was significantly damaged in the crash.

One lane – the bus lane – will be closed today as repairs are undertaken. The work is expected to take several hours and eastbound motorists are advised to expect delays.

The driver of the car – the sole occupant – was uninjured in the crash.