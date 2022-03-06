Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga property market tops NZ for profit-making house resales, CoreLogic says

4 minutes to read
Bayleys and EVES Realty Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki chief executive Heath Young. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bayleys and EVES Realty Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki chief executive Heath Young. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Every Tauranga home owner-occupier who sold up in the last quarter of 2021 made a profit on what they originally paid.

That's according to new CoreLogic analysis giving insight into the record-breaking property market boom,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.