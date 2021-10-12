Tauranga police appeal for help to find missing Katikati man

David Hart-O'Connell. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing since Monday.

David Hart-O'Connell was last seen on Rea Rd in Katikati at 9am on October 11.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit and shoes and carrying a backpack and a smaller bag.

Police issued a plea for help to try to find Hart-O'Connell today.

If anyone has seen him or know where he might be, they are asked to please call the police on 105 and quote the file number 211012/3536.