The incident took place just before 8.30pm on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A fog cannon was activated in a petrol station robbery in Pāpāmoa last night.

Police received a report of a burglary at a service station on Domain Rd shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said the offenders fled on foot.

She said it did not appear anything was taken, however, some damage was caused to the service station.

Police were making inquiries.