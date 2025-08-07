Additional permits could be purchased at $150 for a month, $750 for six months or $1500 a year. Anyone could apply for these.
On-street parking between the eastern end of Fourth Ave and Park St, north of the CBD, will cost $1 an hour for the first two hours and $2 for every hour after until 5pm, to a maximum of $10 on weekdays.
There is one off-street parking spot at his flat and three tenants with cars.
Jackson works in the city and he and his partner parked on the street, so it would cost them $1800 for yearly resident permits, he said.
He was happy to pay $300 for a permit but said it shouldn’t be limited to one per household.
There were better ways to free up parking spaces for CBD visitors than paid parking in fringe streets, he said.
“Penalising people who live there is just totally the wrong way to do it.”
“It still goes totally against what they’re trying to do where they’re wanting more people to live in the CBD to help revitalise it.”
Council city centre infrastructure lead Shawn Geard said the council was working to strike a balance between the needs of residents, visitors, commuters and the long-term vibrancy of the city as it grew.
The permit provided an affordable parking option to people living in the city centre fringe, he said.
The permits were available through the PayMyPark app so permit-holders could switch their licence plate in the app and share the permit with others, Geard said.