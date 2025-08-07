Additional permits could be purchased at $150 for a month, $750 for six months or $1500 a year. Anyone could apply for these.

On-street parking between the eastern end of Fourth Ave and Park St, north of the CBD, will cost $1 an hour for the first two hours and $2 for every hour after until 5pm, to a maximum of $10 on weekdays.

New two-hour parking limits also apply to some CBD-fringe streets, as far south as Eighth Ave.

The council initially chose not to approve the residents’ permits in July when it set the fees and time limits for the city fringe.

Liam Jackson lives on Park St and would have had to pay $50 a week to park outside his home without a permit, which he said was “crazy”.

There is one off-street parking spot at his flat and three tenants with cars.

Jackson works in the city and he and his partner parked on the street, so it would cost them $1800 for yearly resident permits, he said.

He was happy to pay $300 for a permit but said it shouldn’t be limited to one per household.

There were better ways to free up parking spaces for CBD visitors than paid parking in fringe streets, he said.

“Penalising people who live there is just totally the wrong way to do it.”

A map showing the new paid parking and time limited areas in Tauranga. Image / Tauranga City Council

“It still goes totally against what they’re trying to do where they’re wanting more people to live in the CBD to help revitalise it.”

Council city centre infrastructure lead Shawn Geard said the council was working to strike a balance between the needs of residents, visitors, commuters and the long-term vibrancy of the city as it grew.

The permit provided an affordable parking option to people living in the city centre fringe, he said.

The permits were available through the PayMyPark app so permit-holders could switch their licence plate in the app and share the permit with others, Geard said.

Permits were not required on weekends, public holidays and from 5pm-8am weekdays.

Tauranga City councillor Rod Taylor. Photo / David Hall

At the meeting, councillor Rod Taylor said it was a good solution for most people, but it wouldn’t address the issue for everybody.

“It’s a good step forward, but I’m thinking that it’s not going to be perfect.”

He said he felt for those living in student accommodation on Selwyn St, for example, who would face extra parking costs.

Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular said the council talked about having a vibrant city but kept bringing in costs.

“People are renting in the city, there are students in the city, and we actually want them in the city.”

“I think we forget that $1500 a year … or even $10 a day is another cost that people will struggle to meet.”

Mayor Mahé Drysdale it was “very hard” to find a parking space in the city fringe, which is why the council implemented time limits and parking charges.

The permits gave residents and people who parked there regularly a cheaper option, he said.

Councillors also asked staff to look at options for one hour or two hours of free parking, or free parking after 3pm in the CBD to address issues raised by businesses.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.