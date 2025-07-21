Vetro Mediterranean Food owner Liz Cerdeira says paid parking outside her Third Ave store will cause “huge problems”. Photo / John Borren
The rollout of paid parking to more Tauranga city centre streets will cause “huge problems”, say critics, and one business owner is “gutted”.
From August 4, on-street parking in the city centre fringe between the eastern end of Fourth Ave and Park St, north of the CBD, will cost $1an hour for the first two hours and $2 for every hour after, to a maximum of $10.
Two-hour parking limits would also apply to some sections of Cliff Rd, Brown St, Arundel St, Fourth Ave, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave, Seventh Ave, Eighth Ave, Sheath St and Edgecumbe Rd.
Parks on those streets currently have no time limit and are often used by people working in the city who park all day.
He said this was not the fault of the council because most businesses didn’t have enough parking.
Vanyard said he would be happy to pay for two or three parks if they were always available for his business.
Paid parking was probably inevitable, he said.
“They need to do something with the parking, it’s just whether this is the right way about it or not, I’m not sure, only time will tell.”
Council parking strategy manager Reece Wilkinson said parking enforcement staff applied a 10-minute grace period to avoid impacting people doing a quick drop-off or pick-up.
The council continuously monitored parking demand and habits in the city, to make data-informed decisions, respond to change and consider the needs of everyone – residents, workers, customers and visitors, he said.