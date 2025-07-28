Paid parking will be extended around Tauranga's city centre. Photo / John Borren
An expansion of paid parking around Tauranga’s city centre amounts to a “tax on living in the CBD”, a resident says.
Liam Jackson will have to pay $10 a day to park outside his Park St home from August 4 after the council decided to expand paid parking to thecity centre fringe.
“Over $2000 a year just to park outside my house – that seems crazy.”
On-street parking between the eastern end of Fourth Ave and Park St, north of the CBD, will cost $1 an hour for the first two hours and $2 for every hour after until 5pm, to a maximum of $10 on weekdays.
Grace Rd and Neighbourhood Residents’ Association chairman Phil Green said the idea behind the time-limited parking in The Avenues was to prevent CBD workers parking all day, but they would just find somewhere else to go.
He saw people park in the avenues, then use a scooter to get to the city centre so he expected the time limits would just push people further out.
Further down around Sixteenth Ave, where Green lived, workers from businesses and the hospital were parking all day and filling up the streets.
“The overflow is not just affecting the CBD and its fringes; there are other issues further out as well.”
The council needed to look at the whole problem of parking and why people weren’t using buses or the CBD parking buildings, Green said.
“It’s got to be addressed as an overall view rather than just looking at each thing in isolation.
“It seems to be a knee-jerk reaction; you fix one and then there’s an ongoing effect and another ongoing effect.”
Council parking strategy manager Reece Wilkinson said the time-restricted parking would be monitored by a license plate recognition car.
If a vehicle remained in a P120 zone for longer than two hours, it may be subject to enforcement, he said.
Fines for parking over the time limit start at $20, increasing incrementally and are capped at $97.
Taylor said the council understood changes to parking could be challenging, especially when it meant a change of routine or a new cost.
At the council meeting, after the councillors did not approve the resident permits, they asked staff to explore options for a parking zone permit, to ease the impact on affected residents and visitors, he said.