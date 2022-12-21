Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga: Number of offenders with ‘no fixed abode’ serving sentences in the community revealed

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
The Department of Corrections says it treats public safety as a priority as it confirms 55 criminals serving sentences in Tauranga have ‘no fixed abode’. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Department of Corrections says it treats public safety as a priority as it confirms 55 criminals serving sentences in Tauranga have ‘no fixed abode’. Photo / Greg Bowker

Fifty-five criminals serving sentences in the Tauranga and Te Puke communities have “no fixed abode”, records show, including nine assessed as having a medium to high risk of reoffending.

Department of Corrections figures obtained by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times