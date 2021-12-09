Tauranga motorists warned of fake parking tickets doing the rounds

A Tauranga parking meter. Photo / NZME

An example of the fake parking ticket. Photo / Supplied 091221sp02bop.JPG

Tauranga City Council is warning people of fake parking tickets circulating.

The warning comes after a fraudulent parking ticket was placed on a vehicle in Mount Maunganui.

The council said in a statement today that the ticket had not been issued by the organisation, and fake tickets had also surfaced in February this year.

If anyone receives a parking ticket and has concerns, there are several ways to confirm its legitimacy, including:

- Parking infringements and bus lane infringements will all have a unique six-digit infringement number on them, this number can be used to pay the infringement through Council's website.

- If paying a fine via internet banking, always use the infringement number and the word 'parking' in the description to ensure the money is allocated correctly.

If anyone has concerns, please contact the council to confirm the legitimacy of an infringement notice on 07 577 7000 or parkingadmin@tauranga.govt.nz