Tauranga Moana mourns as Kihi Ngatai laid to rest

Close to 1000 mourners have gathered to farewell respected kaumātua Dr Kihi Ngatai, QSM, who is being laid to rest today.

Manuhiri have been welcomed on to Whareroa Marae and the service has begun.

Ngatai, of Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui, died on Sunday aged 91, surrounded by whānau.

Mourners at Whareroa Marae this morning. Photo / George Novak

The full funeral service is at 10am at Whareroa Marae before the procession leaves for Tūtereinga Marae at Te Puna to lay Ngatai to rest at Epeha urupā, alongside his beloved wife Maria Hokimate Ngatai.

Maria was a former Tauranga District Council (as it was known then) member who served between 1992 and 1995. She died in 2017.

He is survived by his children Rikihana, Turi, Kihi junior and Ngawa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Close to 1000 mourners have gathered at Whareroa Marae. Photo / George Novak

Kihi and his late wife Maria Ngatai. Photo / NZME

He joins wife Maria as well as his eldest daughter, Puharangi, and his parents and siblings.

The life of Kihi Ngatai

Te Puni Kokiri reported the couple planted the first kiwifruit vines in the Tauranga area more than 40 years ago.

In 2006, they were each honoured with a Queen's Service Medal in recognition for their contributions to Māori and the wider community.

Tauranga Moana mourn the loss of Kihi Ngatai today as his body is laid to rest. Photo / NZME

Kihi Ngatai was also awarded a Ta Kingi Ihaka Toi Māori award in 2009, and was the first chairman of Te Runanga o Ngāi Te Rangi.

He was appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal in 2008 and despite no longer being a member, still served on inquiry panels.

Former Tauranga mayor Stuart Crosby and Kihi Ngatai take in Pilot Bay in 2013. Photo / NZME

Ngatai spent most of his life in the Matapihi peninsula where his governance experience grew from converting the family dairy farm into a kiwifruit orchard.

He also served as the director of the Māori kiwifruit growers fraternity, Te Awanui Hukapak Limited, for several years.

As a trustee of Te Pā o Te Ariki Trust and Maungatapu Marae Trust, Ngatai was involved in the decades-long battle to have Transpower move powerlines in Maungatapu and particularly off Te Pā o Te Ariki, the pā site of Ngāti Hē.