Tauranga Moana Manu Champs a world qualifier for the 2025 Manu World Champs

3 mins to read
The Manu World Champs held their event this afternoon in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

Get ready to dust off your togs and perfect those bombs because this year’s Tauranga Moana Manu Champs is set to make a bigger splash than ever before.

For the first time, the annual Tauranga Moana bombing competition has been named an official qualifying event for the 2025 Z Manu World Champs.

Along with local bragging rights, the winners in both the manu and freestyle jumping divisions will be fast-tracked into the Z Manu World Champs grand final in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, on March 1.

Tauranga City Council city development and partnerships general manager Gareth Wallis said the annual Tauranga Moana Manu Champs was always a popular event and this year they were stepping it up another notch, giving locals the chance to compete on the world stage.

“Tauranga Waterfront is the place to be this summer and having the opportunity to partner with Z Manu World Champs to expand our annual bomb competition into a world qualifier is a perfect way to kick off a busy summer in the city centre.

“With the Northern Waterfront transformation now complete, people will be able to enjoy the new green space, basketball court and boardwalk while checking out all the exciting things on offer at the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs.”

Z Manu World Champs owner and event director Scott Rice said they saw how much local talent was at the Tauranga Moana bomb competition last year and wanted to get amongst the fun for another epic event.

“Tauranga Moana will be our first official qualifying event for the Z Manu World Champs 2025 and a perfect way to kick off another summer of manu.

“Bring the whānau along, challenge your friends and make a splash, you never know who the next manu world champ might be.”

Taking place on December 7, the free family event organised by Tauranga City Council in partnership with Z Manu World Champs will be one you won’t want to miss with free fades, free sausage sizzle, music, giveaways and lots more.

The competition is open to people aged 8 and older and is free to enter.

There are limited numbers in each gender and age category, so people are encouraged to register online and get there early on the day to secure a spot.

Where: Public wharf, Tauranga Southern Waterfront

When: Saturday, December 7, 10.30am to 4.30pm

Find out more information and register your spot for the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs at whatsontauranga.co.nz/manuchamps

- SunLive

