“Tauranga Waterfront is the place to be this summer and having the opportunity to partner with Z Manu World Champs to expand our annual bomb competition into a world qualifier is a perfect way to kick off a busy summer in the city centre.

“With the Northern Waterfront transformation now complete, people will be able to enjoy the new green space, basketball court and boardwalk while checking out all the exciting things on offer at the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs.”

Z Manu World Champs owner and event director Scott Rice said they saw how much local talent was at the Tauranga Moana bomb competition last year and wanted to get amongst the fun for another epic event.

“Tauranga Moana will be our first official qualifying event for the Z Manu World Champs 2025 and a perfect way to kick off another summer of manu.

“Bring the whānau along, challenge your friends and make a splash, you never know who the next manu world champ might be.”

Taking place on December 7, the free family event organised by Tauranga City Council in partnership with Z Manu World Champs will be one you won’t want to miss with free fades, free sausage sizzle, music, giveaways and lots more.

The competition is open to people aged 8 and older and is free to enter.

There are limited numbers in each gender and age category, so people are encouraged to register online and get there early on the day to secure a spot.

Where: Public wharf, Tauranga Southern Waterfront

When: Saturday, December 7, 10.30am to 4.30pm

Find out more information and register your spot for the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs at whatsontauranga.co.nz/manuchamps

- SunLive