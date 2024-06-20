Anthony Goddard of Pāpāmoa Beach hopes to be Tauranga's next mayor.

In July, Tauranga will choose who will be running their city for the first time in five years. A mayor and nine councillors will replace the four-person commission that has been in place since February 2021. To keep people informed ahead of the election on July 20, Local Democracy Reporting asked the 15 mayoral candidates their thoughts on four topics. Over the next few weeks readers will hear from each of the mayoral candidates.

Anthony Goddard lives in Pāpāmoa Beach and is married with two young children. The 34-year-old is the managing director of The Chill Tradies and Bay Air and describes himself as an entrepreneur.

Goddard said his relevant council experience is working alongside many councils on projects and he is also running in the Arataki Ward.

Tauranga is the least affordable city in New Zealand because of an infrastructure and housing deficit. How would you address this?

Provide incentives for developers to build affordable housing and invest in public housing projects. Enhance transport networks, including public transport and cycling infrastructure, to improve connectivity. Upgrade essential utilities and services like water, electricity and internet to support new developments and prevent future deficits. This comprehensive approach can help make Tauranga more affordable and liveable.

What would you do to keep young adults in Tauranga and attract others to the city?

Offering business incentives to open in the CBD and improve lifestyle options with vibrant cultural and recreational activities, and expand nightlife, cafes and social spaces.

Tauranga will have its first Māori Ward this election. Given the change in government policy, is it important for Tauranga to keep this ward? The Government plans to require councils to hold a binding referendum on Māori wards established after March 2021. Meaning the Te Awanui Māori ward could only be in place for one term.

It is important for Tauranga to keep its Māori Ward. This ward ensures that Māori have dedicated representation, allowing their unique perspectives and needs to be effectively addressed in local government. It promotes inclusivity and recognises the significance of Māori culture and heritage in Tauranga.

Hypothetically, if Tauranga won the Lotto and there was no budget limitation, what big-ticket item would you want for the city? Excluding infrastructure, like roads, water services and housing.

If budget wasn’t a constraint, I would advocate for the creation of a world-class entertainment venue in Tauranga. This venue would feature state-of-the-art facilities for concerts, theatre productions, sports events and other large-scale performances.

With top-notch sound and lighting systems, versatile seating arrangements and ample space for crowds, it would attract top performers and entertainers from around the globe.

Such a venue would not only enhance Tauranga’s cultural scene but also stimulate tourism, boost the local economy and provide residents with unforgettable entertainment experiences.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.