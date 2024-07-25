Graeme is funded for five hours of care per day. The initiative allowed them to hire three support workers.
“It made my life so much better. Graeme is very high needs so I pick my carers carefully and they are just wonderful.”
She said the support workers took care of “everything” for Graeme - getting his medical supplies, doing his care, and the housework.
Laurian - who has “inoperable” chronic osteoarthritis and uses a wheelchair - said the pair were wine connoisseurs before his stroke, frequently travelling New Zealand to buy wine and attend wine festivals.
She said Graeme was a “big sports fan” - he enjoyed watching sports on TV and was looking forward to the Olympics.
’Lucky’ to celebrate 55 years of marriage
Laurian was 15 when she met Graeme at her after-school job.
“A review is now taking place and we should learn the outcome soon. Whatever the result, we will continue to innovate and advocate for positive change in the disability sector that makes life better and more accessible for disabled people,” Marshall said.
Government’s review into disability services
The Government announced on April 30 an independent review into the disability support system funded by the Ministry.
In a press release, disability issues minister Louise Upston said the review would look at strengthening the sustainability of support services to provide disabled people and carers with certainty about what they could access.
“Since coming into office we have received worrying advice about the risks inherited by the ministry when it was set up less than two years ago, and whether it was adequately equipped to manage them.”
Upston said Crown expenditure on disability support services - adjusted for inflation - had roughly doubled since 2005-06.
The ministry funded services for about 50,000 disabled people and equipment modification for about 100,000 people, administering an annual appropriation of $2.3 billion.
The review panel - appointed on May 14 - was expected to make recommendations within four months.
“I will then consider those recommendations and report back to Cabinet on next steps. The community will be consulted on the review’s findings.
“The Government is focused on delivering better public services that improve the lives of all Kiwis. This review will help give disabled people, their families, and carers certainty around the choices they have for how they lead a good life.”
