Tauranga man and beloved guide dog raise paws for Red Puppy Appeal

Papamoa resident David Stallard and his beloved guide dog Jackson will be collecting donations for the Red Puppy Appeal at Bunnings store in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

David Stallard, who has been partially blind and deaf since birth, continues to put his best foot forward thanks to his beloved guide dog Jackson.

The 72-year-old Pāpāmoa resident said having a trained guide dog had "changed his life",

after being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa disease (RP) since birth.

RP is a group of rare, genetic disorders that break down the cells in the retina - common symptoms include difficulty seeing at night and the loss of peripheral vision.

"Having Otter, my first guide dog, then Jackson in my life has given me so much independence and the confidence to do things I wouldn't have otherwise done before."

And this is why he was a passionate supporter of the Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs charity's (formerly Blind Foundation) annual Red Puppy Appeal street collection, he said.

Funds raised go towards helping train and care for the next generation of much-needed guide dogs across the country.

Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs breeds and trains about 100 puppies a year.

It costs more than $50,000 to raise and train just one guide dog to support blind, deafblind, or low vision New Zealanders, and it takes two years.

On average, six people a day turn to the charity for support, the charity said.

Stallard and Jackson will be shaking their collection buckets at the Bunnings store at 5 Jean Batten Dr in Mount Maunganui from 10am to noon on Saturday.

Collectors will also be at various other sites around the city, including local supermarkets, The Warehouse at Tauranga Crossing, Bayfair Shopping Centre, and at Bureta Park.

Stallard said Jackson had been his "24-7 companion" for the past nine years and before that his first dog Otter was with him for 10 years.

"Jackson and I are a team and not a lot of people realise this, but trained guide dogs like Jackson are the hardest-working member of our team. He does everything for me.

"Having a guide dog has absolutely changed my life. Until I got my first dog Otter, I wouldn't even leave the house on my own, it was too scary.

"I couldn't even go to the dairy on my own down the road to get a bottle of milk and I had to rely on my wife to take me places and pretty much do everything for me.

"Without Jackson, my wife Helen is my guide dog," he said.

Jackson and David Stallard taking a walk near their home. Photo / George Novak

Stallard said with Jackson constantly at his side he can not only catch the bus, shop at the mall, visit the bank and enjoy a nice swim at the local swimming pool.

"Jackson takes me right to the edge of the pool and I jump in. He then waits until I get out and comes over to collect me and takes me home again.

"He is much more than my companion, he is my best mate. We're inseparable, "he said.

Stallard said Jackson was also a frequent flyer and travels with him all around the country.

Jackson has also given him loads of confidence in his sporting endeavours too, he said.

A competitive lawn bowler, Stallard won a silver medal at the 2017 International Blind Bowling World Championships, two gold medals at the NZ Open in 2015 and another gold in the World Masters Games parasports pairs tournament in 2016.

Jackson's time as a guide dog comes to end in May, when he retires and Stallard takes on a new guide dog - fortunately Jackson's next carer is Stallard's daughter, he said.

Blind Low Vision NZ chief executive John Mulka said the charity was not Government-funded and relied heavily on donations and volunteer efforts to continue its work.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who supports our Red Puppy Appeal. Guide dogs play a life-changing role for people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

"I also want to also acknowledge all our volunteers who help us train guide dogs for people who really need them," he said.