Fiftieth Running of Japan Cup in Tauranga this weekend

Johnathan Parkes and Ocean Billy are well clear approaching the winning post at Ellerslie. Photo / Trish Dunell

There will be plenty to get racegoers excited at the Bayleys International Race Day at Tauranga on Saturday.

They won't just have the pleasure of watching a top class field compete in the 50th running of The Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy, but they will also get to see New Zealand's all time Group One record holder Melody Belle in an exhibition gallop.

Melody Belle, who has just broken the record for the most group one wins, has amassed more than $4 million in prize money and trainer Jamie Richards has decided to give her a workout at Tauranga, ahead of what looks likely to be another Australian campaign.

The feature race on the card at Tauranga on Saturday is the 50th running of the Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy, with a top class field ready to take Group 2 honours.

Rotorua Trainer Bill Pomare has decided to give Auckland Cup winner Ocean Billy a run at the shorter distance and will carry the top weight, but Pris De Fir with seven wins from 20 starts is likely to start as favourite.

The challenges could come from anywhere, with Travelling Light and Packing Rockstar the main contenders.

The Vodafone NZ derby winner Rocket Spade lines up in Race 3, the Snow Williams Bayleys Country 3YO.

The O'Sullivan/Scott trained colt has already notched up four wins in his short career.

Meanwhile, the two other feature races, The Triton Pacific Owens Plate, where local trainer Peter Huxtable has Come Back Tiger entered, and the J Swap Contractors BOP Cup have quality fields ready to start.

Before Covid-19, representatives from the Japan Racing Association would travel to Tauranga with the large silver trophy to present to the race winner, but they are unable to travel so the Ambassador of Japan His Excellence Koichi Ito is flying up from Wellington for the day.

The Tauranga Intermediate School Kapahaka Group will perform the powhiri. Millie Beech, a 13-year-old student from Ōtūmoetai College, will sing both the anthems of Japan and New Zealand.

The Tauranga Crossing Fashions in the Field competition will also run, with more than $6000 in prizes. Entries are taken on the day.

The race meeting gets under way at 12.23pm and entry is free.