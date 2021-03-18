Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

America's Cup sparks interest in sailing among Tauranga youth

Bay of Plenty Times
By Emma Houpt
4 mins to read
The America's Cup has been successfully defended by Team NZ, winning The Match 7-3. Mark Orams joins Alex Chapman to review all of the news from the historical day of racing on the Hauraki Gulf. Video / NZ Herald / Getty Images / Photosport / RNZYS

Tauranga sailing clubs have seen an "upsurge" in young sailors keen to follow in the footsteps of local America's Cup Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling.

Tauranga Yacht & Power Boat Club sailing coordinator Jess McDowell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times