A ticket-buyer in Tauranga has won second division. Photo / File

Thirteen lucky Lotto players had luck on their side tonight after each winning $19,513 with Lotto second division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $27,055.

The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Drury Lane Lotto Superette in Drury, and Redwood Lotto in Blenheim.

The winning second division Tauranga ticket was sold at Gate Pa Superette in Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket there should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.