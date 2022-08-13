A Tauranga Lotto player is $22,413 richer with a second division ticket on August 13. Photo / NZME

A Tauranga punter is among 11 players who will each be celebrating winning $22,413 in Lotto's Second Division's draw last night.

The Tauranga winner bought their ticket at St John's Photo Pharmacy, 292 Cameron Rd, Tauranga.

Other second division winners, include one from Whangarei and four from Auckland, who bought their tickets online at My Lotto.

The remaining winners bought their tickets at Countdown Whangarei, Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd, Auckland, Waiau Pa Four Square in Pukekohe, West Melton Four Square in Christchurch and New World Waimate.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player from Stratford will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with their Lotto First Division ticket sold at Paper Plus Stratford.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike has also been rolled over to Wednesday night, and the prize will be $300,000.