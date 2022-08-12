Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga electric bus building company pitches skills and dreams to Climate Change Minister James Shaw

3 minutes to read
Kiwi Bus Builders managing director Richard Drummond walking with Climate Change Minister James Shaw next to the skeleton of a bus being built. Photo / Mead Norton

Kiwi Bus Builders managing director Richard Drummond walking with Climate Change Minister James Shaw next to the skeleton of a bus being built. Photo / Mead Norton

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Sitting aboard a bright yellow and green double-decker E-bus, climate change minister James Shaw heard of two Tauranga men's dreams for a wholly electric bus service trial in the city.

Shaw visited Tauranga's Kiwi Bus

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.