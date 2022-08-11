Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga locals react to embattled MP Sam Uffindell's being stood down

5 minutes to read
While on a visit to Te Awamutu Christopher Luxon has conceded that the Uffindell saga shows the party needs to improve its candidate selection policies. Video / NZ Herald

While on a visit to Te Awamutu Christopher Luxon has conceded that the Uffindell saga shows the party needs to improve its candidate selection policies. Video / NZ Herald

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Several members of the Tauranga community have defended embattled Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell and say he should stay on while others say he must resign.

The Bay of Plenty Times conducted an informal survey of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.