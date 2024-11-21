Excessive alcohol consumption is putting immense pressure on our hospital EDs. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A Tauranga tavern operating without a duty manager and three Tauranga off-licence premises selling alcohol to under 18-year-olds have been found to breach the city’s Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The Controlled Purchase Operation carried out on November 16 revealed several compliance issues with alcohol laws, Tauranga City Council said in a statement today.

The operation was a collaborative effort between Western Bay of Plenty Police, the Tauranga City Council Alcohol Licensing Inspector, and a representative from the Medical Officer of Health.

The council’s alcohol licensing team leader, Sam Kemp, said 42 premises were tested by underage volunteers who tried to buy alcohol.

Kemp said while three breaches seemed a small percentage, one sale was one too many.