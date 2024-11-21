Advertisement
Tauranga liquor stores caught selling to minors, tavern operates without duty manager

Excessive alcohol consumption is putting immense pressure on our hospital EDs. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A Tauranga tavern operating without a duty manager and three Tauranga off-licence premises selling alcohol to under 18-year-olds have been found to breach the city’s Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The Controlled Purchase Operation carried out on November 16 revealed several compliance issues with alcohol laws, Tauranga City Council said in a statement today.

The operation was a collaborative effort between Western Bay of Plenty Police, the Tauranga City Council Alcohol Licensing Inspector, and a representative from the Medical Officer of Health.

The council’s alcohol licensing team leader, Sam Kemp, said 42 premises were tested by underage volunteers who tried to buy alcohol.

Kemp said while three breaches seemed a small percentage, one sale was one too many.

”From a council perspective, we are obviously disappointed with the result. Licensees need to be more vigilant, especially during the summer festive season.

”The community needs to have confidence that those premises who have been granted liquor licences will not sell alcohol to underage teenagers.”

Kemp said the inter-agency operations were performed at random times throughout the year as a “snapshot” of compliance.

Licensed premise operators and managers should treat every day as a potential test day, he said.

The tavern operating without a duty manager present was closed by police with patrons being asked to leave.

Applications will be made to the Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority for the suspension of licences for the four operators involved, the council said.

