Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga iwi leader questions whether housing plan will help those most in need

Kiri Gillespie
By
6 mins to read
Tauriko Business Estate, pictured in 2021, at the foot of the Kaimai Range where new housing could likely be built. Photo / George Novak

Tauriko Business Estate, pictured in 2021, at the foot of the Kaimai Range where new housing could likely be built. Photo / George Novak

An iwi leader has supported a push to open up more land for housing, but has questioned whether it will help house those most in need.

Kāinga Ora announced last week it had selected Tauranga's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.