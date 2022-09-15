Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga housing shortage: Government eyes RMA shortcut to fast-track development

Kiri Gillespie
By
4 mins to read
Tauriko Business Estate, pictured in 2021, is an area being eyed for major housing development. Photo / George Novak

Tauriko Business Estate, pictured in 2021, is an area being eyed for major housing development. Photo / George Novak

Kāinga Ora is considering invoking significant new powers to fast-track housing development on Tauranga's western fringe.

The announcement by the Government housing agency came after a plea from Tauranga City Council for help amid predictions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.