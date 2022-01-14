Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga households owe $48m as concerns over Covid-19's impact increase

5 minutes to read
The Tauranga Budget Advisory Service's November report shows its clients had a collective total of $48.153m in debt. Photo / Getty

The Tauranga Budget Advisory Service's November report shows its clients had a collective total of $48.153m in debt. Photo / Getty

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga residents seeking budget advice have accumulated more than $48 million in debt as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs are felt in the Bay of Plenty.

But bank spokespeople say

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.