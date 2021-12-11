Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga entrepreneurs launch app to 'empower' Bay's workforce

4 minutes to read
Provide founders Kevin Christie (left) and chief technology officer Ranui Samuels. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

"Your work, your way." That is the purpose behind a new app – Provide – designed by Tauranga entrepreneurs Ranui Samuels and Kevin Christie, who have created a technology platform to manage work and workers.

