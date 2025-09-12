Speakers included Coco Solid, Karen Walker, Graeme Hoete (Mr G), Linda Munn, and Robyn Hunt.

Creative NZ chief executive Gretchen La Roche said it was exciting to see a “great turnout” with broad representation across the creative sector.

“It’s a great way for us to energise ourselves, check in and to be really inspired to go on and do great stuff out there for our community.”

La Roche said this year had a strong focus on accessibility and inclusion.

“That’s something we believe is a strong role the arts play in leading the way, making sure New Zealand is a place for everybody to be heard, seen, and celebrated.”

She said that the size, scale, and development of the Tauranga region meant it had a “real thirst” to show its identity.

“I think it’s a very dynamic place, and that makes for great creativity.”

La Roche said it was exciting to see the revitalisation of the city, with development of a museum, the library, community spaces, and the art gallery.

“That’s part of what we’re here talking about, that essentialness of the arts. We’re not a nice-to-have. We’re a must-have, we make a difference.”

Nui te Kōrero was hosted in partnership with ngā iwi o Tauranga Moana at Mercury Baypark on September 8 to 10. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

The 2025 programme was curated by Ria Hall, Tauranga Moana wāhine toa, singer-songwriter, producer, and former mayoral candidate.

Hall said having the conference on her home soil was “really important” for the region’s voice to be heard at a national level.

“It means a lot to be able to host from the perspective of Tauranga Moana, and the cool thing is that there are lots of Tauranga Moana voices peppered throughout.”

She said the arts within communities in Tauranga were strong and thriving.

“The voice of the arts is prophecy. We are the seers, we are the people that see things before other people do, and we react to that through the creation of our art.”

Hall said artists were pivotal in the shaping, creation and pulling together of the nation.

“We need to be at the forefront of everything that goes on in this country.”

From Creative New Zealand: Paula Carr (left), senior manager for Māori strategy and partnership; Gretchen La Roche, chief executive; and Claire Murdoch, senior manager of arts development services. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Creative NZ senior manager for Māori strategy and partnership, Paula Carr, said they heard a real need for arts conversations to be brought to Tauranga".

Carr said the conference had built on previous years and she thought Nui te Kōrero participants would keep the arts conversation alive in Tauranga.

“They’re part of a community of leaders who want to work together to problem-solve some of the challenges at the regional level.”

Senior manager of arts development services at Creative NZ, Claire Murdoch, said some of the “obvious” challenges were the importance of telling a story in a bigger, stronger and joined-up way.

“Artists are cutting-edge creatives, and they intersect with technological challenges and disruption; with audience and demographic changes; with financial challenges and opportunities represented by iwi.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.