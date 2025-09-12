Advertisement
Tauranga hosts Nui te Kōrero, Creative New Zealand’s national arts conference

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Ria Hall, Tauranga Moana wāhine toa, singer-songwriter, producer, and political candidate, curated the programme for 2025. Photo / Justin Aitken

New Zealand’s biggest national arts conference has been held in Tauranga for the first time, bringing together more than 300 creative leaders.

Nui te Kōrero, now in its 15th year, was hosted in partnership withTauranga Moana iwi at Mercury Baypark on September 8 to 10.

The 2025 theme

