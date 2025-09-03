He said origins and starting points were a theme running through the installation, and he was grateful to be able to create for the new gallery space.
“My very first exhibited AR artwork was also here at the gallery, back in 2012, so it feels like a full circle thing too.”
Other work includes portrait favourites Old Friends by Samoan mother and daughter, Pusi and Vaimaila Urale, from the Tauranga Art Gallery collections and, showing for the first time in Tauranga, work by senior artist Darcy Nicholas.
Nicholas’ exhibition draws together a curated selection of drawings, paintings, jewellery and carvings spanning nearly six decades of practice.
Toi Tauranga Art Gallery director Sonya Korohina said the biggest challenge was being closed for two years.
“We’ve been a part of the community for 16 years and are the creative fabric for our local artists, so being closed has been difficult to not have that connection.”