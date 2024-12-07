Rocky’s Bakyard Ultra event director, 21-year-old Sean Galdeman, at McLaren Falls Park. Photo / David Hall

A new marathon is coming to Tauranga and it has a twist - the winner will be the last person to call it quits.

Rockys Backyard Ultra will be held at McLaren Falls Park on December 14 and involves running a 6.71km loop every hour, on the hour, until only one runner remains.

Event director Sean Galdeman said this would be the first time a Backyard Ultra event was held in Tauranga.

He said he was excited to see how long it would take until there was only one runner standing - at the world championships, runners kept going for an incredible 110 hours, which added up to more than 700km.

Galdeman said he did not expect Rockys Backyard Ultra to go that long, but he was excited that strong competitors, such as Jane McAlpine from Cambridge who represented New Zealand team at the World Satellite Champs in 2024, would be attending.