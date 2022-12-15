Tauranga Hospital. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty’s chief medical officer has told GPs “there is no expedition” for patients waiting for surgery at Tauranga Hospital and letters asking for it is a waste of time.

It comes after the Bay of Plenty Times reported on November 5 the number of patients waiting for elective surgery at Tauranga Hospital had soared from 12 to almost 2000 in five years.

Information obtained under the Official Information Act showed Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty’s chief medical officer Dr Luke Bradford wrote a Facebook post on September 10 to a closed group of GPs saying orthopaedic surgeons were receiving a “huge volume” of referrals asking for patients’ surgeries to be expedited.

“Every patient waiting is suffering. There is no expedition. The letter asking for it wastes your time, wastes the surgeon’s time and gives the patient a false hope,” Bradford wrote.

“We, unfortunately, need to tell patients the truth of the situation. We live in a democracy, their frustrations should be addressed to their MPs.”

It comes as local residents and visitors to the Bay of Plenty are being urged to plan ahead to keep well and avoid overwhelming healthcare services this summer.

Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty have climbed from 346 new cases in the week from October 3 to 9 to 1592 new cases for the week from December 5 to 11.

Bradford’s Facebook post said planned care delivery at Tauranga Hospital had been “decimated” in the past two years.

This was due to lockdowns, staff shortages, insufficient resources for the population and “an acute demand level we have never seen filling the theatres and wards”.

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty chief medical officer Dr Luke Bradford. Photo / Mead Norton

“The surgical teams are beyond frustrated at their inability to deliver timely care,” Bradford wrote.

“The management team is outsourcing all it can to the private sector and pressing and pressing the funders [the Government] to fund more theatre and ward capacity.”

Bradford said there was a 12-month wait list for joints for patients with comorbidities - the existence of more than one disease or condition in a person at one time.

“Everything we can [do] is being done to try and get more surgery through and I obviously share everyone’s frustration and hear the same heartbreaking stories from my own patients.”

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Bradford said the hospital was “still trying to catch up” but it had got “much better” with scheduling surgeries.

“It has improved things in that people are now having honest conversations with their patients ... so that they can make a decision with their patients about whether things have truly deteriorated. Because that’s what we’re trying to get is the people who have genuinely deteriorated so we don’t miss those.

Asked what the solution was, Bradford said it would involve “a lot of hard work” and it was a “top priority”.

In a statement, Bradford said: “I want to emphasise how dedicated our clinicians and management teams are and that we’re doing all we can to get patients seen as quickly as possible under what are often very trying and stressful circumstances.”

Tim McMahon was told in April 2021 he needed a hip replacement. Photo / Mead Norton

In November, Pāpāmoa man Tim McMahon spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times about his painful wait for surgery, saying he could not even walk 100 metres.

McMahon was told he needed a hip replacement in April 2021. In March or April this year, he was advised by a specialist this could be done before Christmas. But his GP told him in October his surgery would now be taking place in May or June 2023.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times again this week, McMahon said he was “really disappointed” about communications between Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty and its patients.

“And unfortunately, the poor doctors are caught in the middle a little bit.”

He wanted to see greater transparency in communications from Te Whatu Ora about the reasons behind the long surgery waitlists. He also “totally and 100 per cent” agreed that GPs sending letters asking for expedited surgery was giving patients false hope.

McMahon was told in an “off the cuff comment” from his doctor that it was “more than likely” his surgery would take place in May or June.

“But I’ve had nothing from the hospital.”

McMahon still has not received a date for his surgery.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said several constituents had reached out to him who had been waiting “months on end” for surgery.

“And it’s having an extremely adverse impact on their quality of life.”

This included people who could not walk properly due to knee or hip issues, and it was having a “dramatic impact” on their physical and mental health, he said.

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty was approached to respond to McMahon’s comments.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said the hospital and specialist services teams were implementing recommendations from the Reset and Restore Plan from the Planned Care Taskforce, released in October.

Delivering the 101 recommendations from the plan was a multi-year programme of work and an opportunity to future-proof the planned care components of the health system to build more resilient, clinically consistent and equitable services.

Preparing for good health this holiday season

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation practice services general manager Phil Back said preparation was key this festive season, by stocking up on repeat prescriptions and other medical supplies to avoid making unnecessary trips to the Emergency Department.

Those travelling should pack first aid basics such as plasters, antiseptic cream and paracetamol, he said.

Physiotherapists and pharmacists could also provide valuable medical assistance.

“If you’re injured with a sprained ankle, for example, a physiotherapist is often a better first option rather than a GP.

“For minor illnesses, a pharmacist is another great option. And many pharmacies have longer opening hours over the holiday period.”

Back said it was important to plan for potential scenarios relating to Covid with friends and whānau.

“Our population increases over the holidays, as does the demand on local health services ... While we are pleased to see a large portion of the community vaccinated, with most safety measures bring removed, people must remain vigilant to avoid getting unwell.”

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation clinical director Dr Claire Isham. Photo / Supplied

The PHO’s clinical director Dr Claire Isham said people could call their GP day or night, with a nurse triage service answering after-hour calls.

“By calling your doctor you will get transferred to a nurse who can help assess your problem and advise on the next best steps. This can help avoid unnecessary visits to medical centres or the Emergency Department,”

Isham said the PHO was providing support to the local Covid primary response team, which would remain active through the Christmas/New Year period.

“We understand people are looking forward to their summer break, seeing whānau and travelling, but we ask that people follow any advice they are given regarding getting tested and isolating in the event they test positive.”

Anyone with cold, flu or Covid-type symptoms should get tested, especially before travelling. Free RATs are available for collection across the country and can be ordered online. Information about testing centres can be found on the Healthpoint website.