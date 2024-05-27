Six people aboard a small vessel swiftly being blown out to sea were rescued on Sunday afternoon. Video / Supplied

Witnesses to the rescue of a struggling waka in the mouth of Tauranga’s Harbour say they believe the incident was a disaster waiting to happen.

The Coastguard has thanked all those who went to the waka crew’s aid, helping check everyone was okay and towing them to safety.

A witness who spoke on the condition she was not named, said she was walking around the base track of Mauao at the time and filmed the rescue as it unfolded on Sunday afternoon.

She said the small vessel seemed to be being blown out to sea by the strong winds, despite the paddlers’ efforts.

The vessel was sitting low and appeared to her to have taken on water in the rough conditions.

She said she believed those aboard were incredibly lucky to have been rescued and thankfully two launches arrived or it may have been a disaster.

Two Tauranga sailors watching through a telescope on Sunday told SunLive they were aghast at seeing what they believed could have been a tragedy.

“It was 37 knots gusting 43 when the waka was crossing the harbour heading towards the entrance,” one of the sailors, who had been watching from across the harbour near the Ōtumoetai foreshore, said.

Six onboard a small waka being blown out to sea at Tauranga Harbour were rescued on Sunday.

They said, in their opinion: “We were horrified that the vessel went out in those conditions. Both of us can’t believe it.”

“The waka came to grief at the entrance and drifted with a torn sail. It was drifting out of the entrance with no control,” one of the sailors said.

“A launch coming in has taken it in tow, taken it back inside the entrance and swapped it over to the Coastguard who have taken it in tow.

“Six people are on it – they’ve been taken off and are on board the Coastguard. It could have been a tragedy.’

Fresh westerly winds increased in strength from around 11am to over 40 knots.

A Coastguard spokesperson told SunLive the Coastguard received multiple calls from the public about a waka struggling in the strong winds and outgoing tide at the entrance to Tauranga Harbour just after 12pm.

“Several nearby vessels responded quickly to the situation, ensuring everyone was okay, with one starting to tow them safely back to shore.

“Shortly after, Coastguard Tauranga volunteers onboard TECT Rescue swapped the tow over, bringing the waka paddlers and their equipment safely home.

“We thank everyone involved who went to the aid of the waka crew in difficult conditions, enabling a fantastic result.”



