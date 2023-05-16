16 May, 2023 04:18 AM Quick Read

Whareroa boat ramp in Mount Maunganui. Image / Google Maps

A body has been found in the water near the Whareroa boat ramp in Mount Maunganui.

Police told the Bay of Plenty Times thebody was reported around 7.45am today.

The death was being treated as “unexplained” and inquiries were ongoing.

- More to come.