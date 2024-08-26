Advertisement
Tauranga gathering disorder: Police seek footage from public

Police want public footage from a disorder at a “large community gathering” in Tauranga.

Police are investigating an incident on Cheyne Road in Pyes Pa at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

“A number of people were present at the time of the incident, and police believe photos or videos taken during the disorder could help with our inquiries,” police said in a statement today.

“If anyone who witnessed the incident has any information, photos, or videos that could assist police in our inquiries, please contact us.”

Information can be provided through 105 or on the 105 website using reference file number 240825/6882.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



