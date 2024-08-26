In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, SH1 reopens after fatal crash, Uber ruling benefits all drivers and PM heads to Tonga.

Police want public footage from a disorder at a “large community gathering” in Tauranga.

Police are investigating an incident on Cheyne Road in Pyes Pa at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

“A number of people were present at the time of the incident, and police believe photos or videos taken during the disorder could help with our inquiries,” police said in a statement today.

“If anyone who witnessed the incident has any information, photos, or videos that could assist police in our inquiries, please contact us.”