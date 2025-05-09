The task force also believed the plan change would hurt property values across the city.
Through the court process, the council agreed to keep the flood maps updated so they could be relied upon by developers and landowners.
UTF chairman Scott Adams, managing director of development company Carrus, said all parties generally accepted there were technical errors and issues with the mapping.
“[The] council has accepted through the appeal that a site-specific technical assessment on flooding will now prevail over the indicative maps that are currently shown on the council’s online GIS [mapping tool] layer.”
“This is a significant win for the UTF on behalf of property developers and landowners,” Adams said in a statement.
“They can now get a simple stormwater engineering assessment to override the mapping. This will be particularly useful where there are errors with the flood modelling and map outputs.”
The council also agreed that whenever its stormwater model was updated using more up-to-date or site-specific information, this would prevail over the indicative flood hazard areas depicted in its GIS layer.
Other concerns raised by UTF about how roadworks might affect flooding were also addressed in the new consent provisions issued by the Environment Court.
Adams said roads were designed to help carry stormwater during major floods.
UTF’s concern was if the council improved roads – like raising the height or adding engineering features – it could cause floodwater to spill onto nearby properties or reduce the ability of stormwater to flow along the roads, he said.
Because of this, Plan Change 27 was altered and neighbours must now be notified if roadworks could cause flooding on their properties.
Policies have also been updated to focus on reducing flood risks, rather than just managing activities. The goal was to ensure that activity still maintained suitable overland flows that water takes during floods, instead of restricting the activities themselves.
The Environment Court consent order was signed off by Judge Kelvin Reid in March.
The council approved the plan change at a meeting last week. It would become operative on May 13.