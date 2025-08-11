A new bridge over the Tauranga Eastern Link at the Pāpāmoa East Interchange will be installed this month. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Tauranga Eastern Link: Major beam lift for Pāpāmoa East Interchange - full road closure over four nights

Twelve concrete beams will be lifted into place to form a connection across the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road this month.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) described this step as a “major milestone” for the Pāpāmoa East Interchange.

The beam lift is scheduled to take place over four nights, between 8pm and 5am, from August 19 to August 23.

“To ensure people’s safety, State Highway 2 will be closed between Domain Rd Interchange and the SH2/SH33 Paengaroa roundabout,” the roading agency said.

A detour via Te Puke Highway will be in place for all vehicles.