Once complete, the bridge will feature 12 locally cast Te Puke beams, each spanning 33 metres in length and weighing approximately 70 tonnes.
Construction of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange began in mid-2022.
The milestone marks another significant step towards the bridge’s scheduled opening in mid-2026, which will connect neighbourhoods in Pāpāmoa East to the Tauranga Eastern Link toll road and SH2, NZTA said.
The eastbound off-ramp of the new interchange was due to open this month and was expected to ease evening traffic heading to the suburb.
The interchange cost $100 million and is 51% NZTA-funded.
NZTA has opened consultation on adding a second gantry to charge drivers using SH2 between Domain Rd and the new Pāpāmoa East Interchange.