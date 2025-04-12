Organiser and Rotarian Simon Ellis said funds raised will benefit schools, Rotary charitable activities and the Life Education Trust, which provides a unique mobile classroom, with its long-time famous Harold the Giraffe, to primary school children around the district.

“In fact, Harold the Life Education giraffe will be joining us on Sunday,” Ellis said.

“There will also be ticket sales on race day at the Tauranga waterfront before the race.”

Tauranga Te Papa Rotarians Alan Hitchcock and Simon Ellis. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The race has two parts, with the corporate ducks racing at 10.30am.

“Ducks can be all dressed up and branded in company colours or logos, you can even try and motorise your duck, with trophies for first, second and third.

“There is also the Best Dressed Duck Award and spot prizes.”

In the second part of the Great Duck Race, 5000 ducklings will be released into the harbour at 11am.

“Each of these ducklings is numbered, and raffle tickets will have been sold for each one, with first prize of $1000, second prize $500 and third $250.”

Tickets for theducklings will be sold for $5 each, primarily by Tauranga school PTAs and the Life Education Trust.

Ellis said the schools and Life Education Trust keep 100% of proceeds from their own duckling sales.

“So, they have the potential to raise more than $20,000 without the need to organise an event, as Tauranga Te Papa Rotary does that for them. [And] Tauranga Te Papa Rotary will sell the remaining tickets.”

Ellis said his Rotary club had overseen more than $80,000 of grants and cash distributions in 2023/2024 and more than 45,000 hours of volunteer support.

The Great Tauranga Duck Race is at the waterfront at The Strand, Tauranga City, today.

For more information, visit: www.taurangatepaparotary.club.