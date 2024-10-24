“It is anticipated that more than 150 jobs will be created from stage one alone, cementing the centre’s position as a significant economic contributor to the region,” the statement said.

Supermarket New World The Sands, which opens on November 5, would be about 3100 sq m.

Mark Troup-Paul, owner-operator of New World The Sands, said the store would be a big new supermarket for the fast-growing Pāpāmoa community.

“We’ll have one of the biggest ranges of fresh foods and everyday products in the area as well as big expertise in fresh, with in store butchers, bakers, fish mongers and chefs - we’ve created 100 local jobs.

The New World supermarket will have a big retail footprint and a car park offering 149 spaces.

Troup-Paul said the team was tackling the big job of stocking the shelves.

“Next week the focus will be on training to ensure we deliver a smooth service come the big opening.”

He said his young family moved to Tauranga from Wellington and was grateful for the warm welcome the city had given.

“We’ve always wanted to live in the Bay of Plenty and are already involved with the local tennis, surf and rugby clubs as well as the ballet school, primary school, kindergarten and playcentre.”

The New World would have six team-member-operated checkouts and eight self-scan checkouts available to the public.

Nathan York, Bluehaven Group chief executive, said the developers had been strong advocates for Pāpāmoa East since embarking on development in the region.

Artist's impression image of The Sands which marks the fourth and largest sub-regional shopping centre for the wider Bay of Plenty. Photo / Bluehaven Group

“Fundamental to our development philosophy has always been the establishment of this sub-regional town centre in the heart of Golden Sands so we could support those who live along the coastal belt and the wider Bay of Plenty area.

“Already there are 115,000 people who live within 20 minutes of The Sands and that number is forecast to grow by over 25% in the next decade,” York said.

As the first major tenant of The Sands development, the new supermarket would provide an experience tailored to the Pāpāmoa community.

Steve Morris, councillor for the Tauranga City Council Pāpāmoa Ward, said the new supermarket would be great for Pāpāmoa East consumers, providing additional choices.

“The Pāpāmoa East town centre is needed. Pāpāmoa has a population of 35,000 residents, twice the size of Whakatāne. We are an important town in our own right.

“To be successful, Te Tumu needs to be developed to enable further commercial opportunities and amenities like an indoor swimming pool for Pāpāmoa residents.”

Papamoa ward councillor Steve Morris.

He said any traffic concerns surrounding the opening of the new town centre would be removed when the Pāpāmoa East interchange opened in 2026.

Phillip Brown, chairman of the Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association, said it would be good to have more competition and more choice.

“It means people don’t have to drive all the way to old Pāpāmoa to get their shopping.

“I guess it is a good convenience factor for people who are living in Pāpāmoa East to have another supermarket close by.

“There’s a lot more choice on their doorstep,” Brown said.

On completion in 2026, The Sands will feature retail and mixed commercial outlets, a health hub, community facilities, home improvement centres, increased hospitality offerings, hotels and accommodation, and government services.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.