Mark Troup-Paul, owner-operator of New World The Sands, can't wait to give his new Pāpāmoa customers a bigger and better shopping experience.
Stage one of a $1 billion town centre development is set to open at Pāpāmoa.
Located within Golden Sands, The Sands will be one of the newest commercial hubs in the Bay of Plenty.
A locally owned New World and seven further outlets including food and beverage and health and beauty services will open in early November, as a part of the first stage of the development.
A statement from the centre’s developers Bluehaven Group said the projected $1b town centre was regarded as a “once in a generation” opportunity.
It said The Sands would have a footprint of 230,000 sq m on completion - or the equivalent of 50 rugby fields - and would progressively open over a number of stages, with stage two set to open in 2026.
“We’ll have one of the biggest ranges of fresh foods and everyday products in the area as well as big expertise in fresh, with in store butchers, bakers, fish mongers and chefs - we’ve created 100 local jobs.
“The store has a big retail footprint, with lots of aisles filled with everything you need and we’ve got a big car park with 149 spaces.”
Troup-Paul said the team was tackling the big job of stocking the shelves.
“Next week the focus will be on training to ensure we deliver a smooth service come the big opening.”
He said his young family moved to Tauranga from Wellington and was grateful for the warm welcome the city had given.
“We’ve always wanted to live in the Bay of Plenty and are already involved with the local tennis, surf and rugby clubs as well as the ballet school, primary school, kindergarten and playcentre.”
The New World would have six team-member-operated checkouts and eight self-scan checkouts available to the public.
Nathan York, Bluehaven Group chief executive, said the developers had been strong advocates for Pāpāmoa East since embarking on development in the region.
“Fundamental to our development philosophy has always been the establishment of this sub-regional town centre in the heart of Golden Sands so we could support those who live along the coastal belt and the wider Bay of Plenty area.
“Already there are 115,000 people who live within 20 minutes of The Sands and that number is forecast to grow by over 25% in the next decade,” York said.
“It means people don’t have to drive all the way to old Pāpāmoa to get their shopping.
“I guess it is a good convenience factor for people who are living in Pāpāmoa East to have another supermarket close by.
“There’s a lot more choice on their doorstep,” Brown said.
On completion in 2026, The Sands will feature retail and mixed commercial outlets, a health hub, community facilities, home improvement centres, increased hospitality offerings, hotels and accommodation, and government services.
