Tauranga crashes cause delays on State Highway 29 and Tauranga Eastern Link

Two injury crashes in Tauranga result in moderate injuries to two people and traffic delays. Photo / NZME

Two people have suffered moderate injuries after two separate crashes in Tauranga within the space of 15 minutes this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the first crash involved a collision between two vehicles on State Highway 29 outside Kaimai School just after 4.30pm.

Fortunately, only one person was reported to have sustained moderate injuries, and motorists were asked to take extreme care due to debris left on the road, she said.

Meanwhile, she said one lane on the Tauranga Eastern Link was partially blocked after a single-vehicle crash just before 4.45pm.

The crash happened just before the Bruce Rd turnoff resulting in significant debris after a car went through a barrier, she said.

One person suffered moderate injuries and people travelling on SH2 towards Papamoa and Paengaroa from Baypark could expect delays until the road was cleared.